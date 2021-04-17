Kate Winslet Speaks On Why Her Role In 'Mare Of Easttown' Is Unique In Her Career

Mare of Easttown is an upcoming limited crime drama series on HBO. It stars Kate Winslet in the lead role as detective Mare Sheehan. The acclaimed actor has been working in the industry for around three decades but feels this is one of her career’s first.

Kate Winslet on her role in 'Mare of Easttown'

In a recent interview with the Entertainment Weekly, Kate Winslet disclosed how her character in Mare of Easttown gave her the chance to wield a gun for the first time in her acting career. She said that what was even more shocking than the fact that she had never held a gun was how shocked everyone else was that she had never picked up a gun. The Oscar winner laughed and mentioned that it was her least favourite part of the job.

However, Kate Winslet did find munching on spray cheese for her character much more fun. Creator and writer Brad Ingelsby (The Way Back) stated that he never expected the actor to want to do it. He explained that Mare is a tough person to like at times, and it is a tricky character to play. Ingelsby mentioned that Winslet embraced that and wanted to dive in and eat the cheese balls and the cheesesteaks and really play against some of the roles she had done before. She spent months with local Pennsylvania police, even loosely modelling Marie after a real-life sergeant detective she met.

Mare of Easttown follows a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her. The seven-part limited series is an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present. All episodes are directed by Craig Zobel (The Leftovers).

The series also features Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Guy Pearce, Cailee Spaeny, David Denman, Phyllis Somerville, and others. It will debut on HBO on April 18, 2021, with each episode arriving after a week. The running time per episode is around 57 to 60 minutes.

Promo Image Source: HBO YouTube