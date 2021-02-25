Katharine McPhee And Husband David Foster Welcome Baby Boy

American actor Katharine McPhee, 36, and musician David Foster, 71, are on cloud nine as they have welcomed their first child together. The couple is ecstatic about the birth of their baby boy. McPhee has embraced motherhood for the first time whereas David is already a father to five children from his previous relationships.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee's baby

According to a report by People, the couple's representative confirmed the good news with them. Both the mother and the newborn are doing well and are healthy. The news of the couple expecting their first child together was confirmed in October. They were also spotted shopping for baby clothes and supplies. Katharine McPhee's pregnancy was also hinted at when she took to her Instagram stories in October 2020 to open a box of wine and was heard saying that she will not be drinking it 'anytime soon'.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee's marriage

They first met in 2006 when Foster was McPhee and her fellow contestant's mentor in American Idol 5. They got married in June 2019. David has five children Sara, Erin, Jordan, Allison, and Amy, 47. Katharine was first married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. David was earlier married to singer and writer BJ Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda Hadid.

Katharine has starred in several popular movies. Some of her notable movies are The House Bunny, You May Not Kiss the Bride, A Deadly Secret: The Strange Disappearance of Kathie Durst and Bayou Caviar. She will next be seen in a comedy series Country Comfort that is created by Caryn Lucas. It is set to release on Netflix on March 19, 2021. She is going to play the lead character Bailey in it. Other cast members of the series are Eddie Cibrian, Ricardo Hurtado, Eric Balfour and Janet Varney. David Foster has released 10 studio albums in his career so far and he also has won the Grammy Awards 16 times. David was the chairman of Verve Records from 2012 to 2016. Some of his popular tracks are The Best Of Me which has 4.1 million views on YouTube, Love Theme From St. Elmo's Fire has 2.2 million views and Tell Him has 1.7 million views on the video-sharing platform.

Image courtesy- @katharinefoster Instagram

