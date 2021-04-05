Katharine McPhee Still Shares A Strong Bond With This 'American Idol' Alum; Find Out

The singer turned actor Katharine McPhee, made her screen debut back in 2005 when she Participated in the show, American Idol. McPhee was the runner up on the show, and has had an ace career since then, with a few albums of her own and also her acting stints in the shows Country Comfort, Smash and CBS’ Scorpion. Did you know that she has stayed connected to her American Idol friends even till now? Read along to know more about it.

Katherine McPhee is still friends with this American Idol alum Kellie Pickler

McPhee has been a part of the show time and again, for special performances and was also a part of Randy Jackson's 2008 album, Randy Jackson's Music Club, Vol. 1. Alongside, she is still great friends with Kellie Pickler, who was a fellow contestant. According to Access, the two were roommates back in 2005 when they participated in the show. Katherine had also told the outlet, that she built a bond with Kellie that she had with no one else on the show and that the latter soon became like an elder sister to her.

Back in 2014, McPhee had also shared a video of herself, Pickler and some other friends as they vacationed, soon after she filed for divorce with husband Nick Cokas. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Pickler said that they aren’t just sisters, they came from two very different worlds and yet their paths collided. She also said that Katherine, who comes from a musical theatre background introduced her to a whole different world.

Katherine McPhee has also spoken about the bond and friendship that they share in an interview with All Access Music back in 2015. She said that the two share a great relationship and that Pickler is the only person that has kept in touch with her, even after their 2005 stint on American Idol ended. She told the outlet, that she and Kellie may not talk to each other for a long time and not meet each other, but their bond is so strong that they can pick up things and conversations right where they left it the last time they were together.

Promo Image Courtesy: Katharine McPhee Instagram