Katherine Heigl Opens Up To Co-star Ellen Pompeo On Infamous Exit From Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy co-stars Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo recently reunited for an actor on actor interview. The two discussed their first meeting, their time working on the show together, and Shonda Rhimes. During the conversation Heigl also addressed her infamous exit from Grey’s Anatomy, which gave her a reputation in the industry for being “difficult"

The actress said, “I got on my soapbox and I had some things to say, and I felt really passionate about this stuff. There was no part of me that imagined a bad reaction. I felt really justified in how I felt about it and where I was coming from. I’ve spent most of my life — I think most women do — being in that people-pleasing mode. It’s really disconcerting when you feel like you have really displeased everybody.”

Heigl, who left Hollywood to raise her kids in Utah, recalled being "confused" by the criticism. She left the programme in 2010, and rumours about her behaviour on set led to accusations that she was "ungrateful" and "unprofessional". She said that the success of Grey's Anatomy had given her "false confidence," which led to her "getting really mouthy," pointing to instances in which boundaries had been "crossed."

Katherine Heigl's stint in Grey’s Anatomy

Katherine Heigl rose to fame playing Dr. Izzie Stevens on the popular medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy. However, her status on the programme came under scrutiny in 2008. The actress criticised the show’s writing and referred to the relationship between Izzie and George O'Malley (T.R. Knight) as "a ratings ploy". She wished there had been more "cooperation between the business end and the creative end".

The same year Heigl withdrew her name from consideration for an Emmy Award, saying, "I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination." The Firefly Lane star had already taken a number of breaks from the show amidst rumours of differences with show creator Shonda Rhimes. She later reached to an agreement to end her contract in 2010.