Katherine Ryan Welcomes Her Firstborn With Partner Bobby Kootstra; See Photo

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan recently announced that she was welcoming her second child. The little one has now arrived, and Katherine shared an adorable photo on her Instagram stories. Read further and take a look at the pictures shared by Ryan and other details about her pregnancy.

Katherine Ryan welcomes first-born with partner Bobby Kootstra

Ryan took to her Instagram on June 13, 2021, and shared a picture of the baby snuggled up beside her. She quipped a funny caption and wrote “I have a really good reason why yesterday's podcast is late”. Followed by this, she shared a picture of Bobby, holding the baby and standing in front of the television as the Netherlands v Ukraine Euro 2020 football match aired. With the second picture, she wrote, “Eagerly arriving just before kick-off”.

Ryan had announced her pregnancy just a few days ago in May when she flaunted the baby bump during a live recording of her podcast. At the time, she had said that she wasn’t revealing her due date so as to not receive questions about her bump and stay away from comparisons with other mums. She also shared a picture, on her Instagram on June 10, 2021, wearing a dress in similar colours to a Pringles can and dazzled in the glitzy gown.

The newborn is Katherine's second child and her first with Kootstra. She also has an 11-year-old daughter, named Violet from a past unknown relationship. She entered into a civil partnership with Bobby in 2019 and the two live, along with Violet at Hertfordshire.

Both Ryan and Kootstra were also dating back in school, as teenagers in Canada and rekindled their relationship 20 years apart, after they met in their hometown, which the former was visiting for the filming of her show, Who Do You Think You Are? This is Ryan’s second pregnancy with Bobby, after she miscarried during her first, in 2020. The comedian chose to talk about it publicly, although she was vulnerable as that would help others in dealing with their troubles.

Image: Katherine Ryan/ Instagram

