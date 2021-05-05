Katherine Schwarzenegger Gushes Over How 'supportive' Husband Chris Pratt Is

American author Katherine Schwarzenegger, who is Chris Pratt's wife, has been sharing tips for the new mothers and sharing her experiences on embracing motherhood via her weekly Instagram live sessions called BDA (Before, During & After) Baby. During one of her recent sessions, Katherine has spoken about how 'supportive' her husband is when it comes to nurturing their baby and helping her with the same. She has also spoken about the body image issues women face post-pregnancy.

Chris Pratt's wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger on how 'supportive' he is

In the clip, Katherine has shared that Chris is in 'awe' of a woman's body and the changes it undergoes after giving birth to a baby. She also said that he fascinatingly wonders how Katherine's body is able to feed their munchkin. Elaborating more about the same, Katherine said that it is important to eat healthy as what a mother eats directly affects her milk supply to the baby. She also added that women face the pressures of 'bouncing back into shape' post-pregnancy.

A look into Katherine Schwarzenegger's Instagram

Katherin recently took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie of hers. She is wearing a black top and her hair is tied in a messy bun. A few strands of her hair have been clipped. In the caption of the post, she wrote about the struggles of having "post partum" hair growth. She wrote, "All my fellow post partum porcupine, chia pet hair growth gals, where you at? I’ve been trying to tame these babies with these clippies, sometimes it’s a success and other times not so much but good news, today I learned my friend @iskra also has matching Bridgerton bangs! Swipe to see! We love our babies and love our new bangs!"

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's baby

The couple welcomed a baby girl in August 2020. Both of them have openly shared how they are coping up with the challenges of parenthood. They tied the knot in June 2019.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' divorce

In the episode of her podcast titled Anna Faris Is Unqualified, Anna opened up about her divorce from Chris Pratt. She said that she ignored a lot of things that she should not have. She also said that she feels her hand in the divorce was 'forced' and does not feel it was an independent decision.

Image- @katherineschwarzenegger Instagram