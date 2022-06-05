Kathy Griffin Pokes Fun At Johnny Depp Post Case Win; Calls Him 'bloated Booze Bag'

While Johnny Depp has enjoyed massive fandom during his stint in the entertainment industry, he has unarguably become one of the most talked-about actors after his high-profile defamation case with ex-wife Amber Heard. The legal battle came to an end after the US jury ruled out the decision in Depp's favour stating that Amber Heard fabricated defamatory abuse claims against her ex-husband.

Post Johnny Depp's victory in the defamation case, several prominent celebrities from the Hollywood film fraternity expressed their reactions to the same. American comedian and actor Kathy Griffin is the latest celebrity who reacted to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's case and slammed the latter.

Kathy Griffin makes fun of Johnny Depp

Kathy Griffin is the latest celebrity who came out in support of Amber Heard after the jury announced the final verdict. During her appearance on Just Ask The Question with Brian Karem, Kathy opened up about Johnny Depp's case where she took a dig at him and his fans. She even said that the actor looks like a 'bloated booze bag' these days.

Griffin in her statement stated-

"You know what I find funny? This is because you have to find the humor in everything. I love these Johnny Depp fans, 'stans' as the kids call them, the stans, these Johnny Depp stans that are talking about this trial, and yet they refuse to show a picture of what he looks like now, which is a big, orange, fat, bloated booze bag. He looks like Donald Trump with a ponytail. And so, they keep sticking up for him: 'Amber's taking down Johnny, he's so gorgeous and dreamy.' I'm like, okay, he talks like Kanye when Kanye had his jaw wired. He has a fake accent like when Madonna turned British, so, who are we kidding here? He learned (faking his accent) from his idol Keith Richards. It's like, how can people not see through such an obvious affectation? And such an obvious whole thing, like how he had his digital warriors outside. This is a middle-aged man. This is pathetic."

Take a look at the podcast clip:

"I love these johnny depp stans that are talking about this trial and yet they refuse to show a picture of what he looks like now, which is a big, orange, fat, bloated boozebag. He looks like Donald Trump with a ponytail." @kathygriffin pic.twitter.com/OaOTkFd62l — caleb (@calebstark) June 2, 2022

Johnny Depp expresses his happiness on winning the case

Earlier, Johnny Depp took to his Instagram and shared a post with a long note expressing his happiness over winning the case and revealing how 'humbled' he is after the Jury gave him his 'life back.'

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people, who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye" the statement read. Depp further mentioned that the media threw "false, very serious and criminal allegations" at him, triggering an "endless barrage of hateful content." He continued "It had already travelled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career". "And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled ", Depp added.

Take a look at the post-

Image: AP