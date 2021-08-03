Kathy Griffin Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis; Says She Is 'in Recovery And Resting'

American comedian-actor Kathy Griffin is on a path to recovery after undergoing surgery to remove part of her lung. The Emmy award winner recently revealed that she was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer. The 60-year-old standup comedian had tweeted on Monday morning that she was having part of her left lung removed. Her spokesperson told Us Weekly that the surgery 'went well and as planned'. The source added that Kathy was now recovering and resting, and further stated that the doctors claimed the procedure went normally without any surprises.

Griffin had earlier taken to social media to reveal her cancer diagnosis and stated she was on the road to recovery. "Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked!".

In a heartfelt note to her fans, the actor opened up about the disease on Monday, assuring everyone that he will be "just fine". At the beginning of her note, she mentioned, "The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully, no chemo or radiation after this and I should have a normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running as usual in a month or less,".

Stressing on her road to recovery, she requested her fans to stay current with their medical checkups, in addition to getting vaccinated against COVID-19, which could have made her diagnosis 'even more serious'. "It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine," she added.

The veteran concluded by saying "Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical checkups. It'll save your life. XXOO, KG,".

Griffin's tragic experience with cancer

As per People magazine, in March 2020, Kathy witnessed a health scare when she experienced COVID-19 symptoms at the advent of the pandemic She was kept in quarantine after bearing 'unbearably painful' symptoms, including nausea, diarrhoea, chills and a sore throat.

Griffin has lost her loved ones to cancer in recent years after her older brother Gary died at age 63 in 2014 as he struggled with stage 4 oesophagal cancer. In 2017, she lose her sister, Joyce, at age 65 after undergoing chemotherapy. The actor's mother died in March 2020, a year after Kathy revealed that she had been diagnosed with dementia.

