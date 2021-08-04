Kathy Griffin Reveals She Has Cancer; Opens Up About ‘pill Addiction’ & Suicidal Thoughts

Kathy Griffin, one of the popular American artists recently made a shocking revelation that she was suffering from lung cancer and how the surgery went well. In an interview with Nightline, she opened up about the dark chapter of her life and what made her attempt suicide.

Kathy Griffin opens up about her 'pill addiction'

Kathy Griffin recalled how she faced a backlash for criticising the former US President, Donald Trump and added how she then became a target of death threats. While speaking about how she was diagnosed with cancer despite never having a drink in her life, she revealed, “I thought, ‘Well, I don't even drink… Big deal, I take a couple pills now and again, who doesn't?’”, she said. “Also, my age was a big part of it. I mean, who bottoms out and tries to take their life at 59? It's almost a joke, right, and by the way, someday, this will all be comedy. Trust me… I was laughing to stay alive. And what I found is I felt like if I can't make others laugh, then there's no purpose for me to live. There's no reason for me to live.”

Kathy even remembered her first show in Auckland where someone threw a glass of bottle on her head and revealed how she crumbled and sustained her addiction during the entire tour. She stated, “I lost a ton of weight... I wasn't even aware of … not being able to keep food down because I was dealing with so many things,” she said. “Yet, I had such a drive to get back on stage and show that I couldn't be taken down. … It was a really tough time. It was one of those times where I was on a mission and I was gonna get through it. And it was a very, very gratifying, but very difficult tour.” She further stated how she has later prescribed pain killers whose overdose made her lose control rapidly.

She even revealed how she was surrounded by alcoholism but still, she maintained her sobriety. Stating further, she mentioned how she began receiving death threats and added ow she could not escape her pain.

‘I started thinking about suicide more and more’

“I started thinking about suicide more and more as I got into the pill addiction, and it became almost an obsessive thought. I started really convincing myself it was a good decision”, Griffin said. “I got my living revocable trust in order. I had all my ducks in a row. I wrote the note -- the whole thing.”

As Kathy Griffin was diagnosed with lung cancer and recently underwent surgery, she took to her Twitter handle and shared a note of gratitude to all her fans for their support. Take a look-

Wow! I’m so grateful for all the love you guys are sending me. My cancer surgery went well yesterday. Phew.

I was very nervous about opening up on @Nightline re my suicidal ideations and my prescription pill addiction.

This keychain means the world to me.

One day at a time. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tUUjEnpwnO — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 3, 2021

IMAGE: KATHY GRIFFIN INSTAGRAM

