Kathy Najimy Once Broke Into Backstage Of 'Hocus Pocus' Co-star Bette Midler's Performance

With Hocus Pocus 2 gearing up for its release in 2022, Kathy Najimy recently opened up about her love for her co-star, Bette Midler from a very young age. In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the actor mentioned that Midler was her 'idol' and also recalled instances when she got in trouble after trying to meet the star. The upcoming sequel of the 1993 original film will also star Sarah Jessica Parker and will get its premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

Kathy Najimy reveals she was a fan of Hocus Pocus co-star, Bette Midler

Najimy revealed during her interview with the publication that she was once chased away by guards when she tried to go backstage after one of Bette Midler's shows. The 64-year-old actress also mentioned that she found her idol's apartment and left her a note and was 'dragged away' from there. After being such a huge fan of the artist, Najimy mentioned that it blew her mind to be playing her sister on screen in the film and its upcoming sequel. Sarah Jessica Parker will be seen as Sarah Anderson, Bette Midler as Winnie and Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, just like in the 1993-released film.

Apart from the iconic Halloween trio, the film will also see Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Taylor Henderson, Whitney Peak, Hannah Waddingham, Lilia Buckingham, Juju Brenner, Froy Gutierrez and others take on pivotal roles. The film will revolve around three youngsters, who accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to Salem. The three sisters, however, go on a mission and must put an end to child-hungry witches, who wish to cause havoc in the world.

More about Hocus Pocus

The 1993 fantasy comedy saw Mary, Winifred and Sarah resurrected in Salem after teens Max, Allison and Max's younger sister, Dani light a cursed candle and bring them back to life. The upcoming film's all-new poster was recently released and it gave fans a glimpse into the first look of the much-loved actors and the characters they will be playing on-screen. The caption read, "They're already running amok, amok, amok! 🕯 Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are in production on #HocusPocus2, coming Fall 2022."

