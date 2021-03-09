Katie Couric's Net Worth And Income Is Sure To Leave Fans Shell-shocked; Read

Katherine Anne Couric, also known as Katie Couric, is an American broadcast journalist best known as the long-time co-host of NBC's Today show and the first female solo anchor of the Major Network (CBS) evening news programme. Couric has also won multiple awards for her work in the news and was inducted into the TV hall of fame in the year 2004. Katie Couric is very active on social media and is often seen giving a sneak peek into her private and professional life. Here's a look at the news presenter's net worth ahead of being Jeopardy’s new guest host.

What is Katie Couric's net worth?

According to the Sun, Katie Couric has reportedly a net value of $100 million. At the beginning of her career at ABC, her salary was about $7 million. However, her salary peaked at $60 million when she signed what was then the largest financial deal in television news history with the Today Show.

Is Katie Couric guest-hosting Jeopardy?

Couric will be Jeopardy's new guest host, replacing champion Ken Jennings with Alex Trebek. The journalist has made history as the first female guest of the show since it was released. Couric will take on the role from 8 to 19 March. Couric's participation in Jeopardy will benefit the charity, as its role will include a donation equal to the cumulative winnings of the contestants. The profits will go to Stand Up To Cancer, an organisation she co-founded in 2008 that helps raise money for translational cancer research.

Katie Couric's salary

As per ABC, Katie is seemingly thrilled to take part in the show, saying that it is such a thrill to be here guest-hosting a show she has watched for years, and a real honour to help as we recover after Alex Trebek. But how much does Katie get paid for doing such a task? According to the portal, she seems to be paid in a way other than money being deposited directly into her bank account. Jeopardy! will make a significant donation to a charity of each guest host's choice as part of their participation in the programme. The stars who are rotating in for Alex's position settled on this admirable route, rather than earning a paycheck for their work.

Katie Couric’s career

The journalist has been working in the news section since 1979 when she landed her first job at the ABC News Office in Washington, D.C. Couric later worked with CNN as an assignment editor for stations in Miami and Washington, D.C. In 1989, she joined NBC News as a Deputy Pentagon Correspondent and anchor replacement. That same year, she joined Today as National Political Correspondent, becoming a co-host in February 1991. She left Today in 2006 and became an anchor and editor-in-chief of CBS Evening News.

Two years later, CBS Evening News and Katie Couric won the Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast in the year 2008 and 2009. In 2011, she announced her departure from the evening news when her contract with the network had expired. Couric returned to ABC as a special correspondent for only two years. Couric is the founder of Katie Couric Media, as well as a New York Times Best Seller author of The Best Advice I Ever Got: Lessons from Extraordinary Lives.