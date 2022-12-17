Katie Holmes, Bobby Wooten III Break Up After Dating For 8 Months: Reports

Katie Holmes, the American actress of Batman Begins fame, has split with her musician boyfriend Bobby Wooten III, US Weekly reported citing multiple sources. "Katie and Bobby broke up last week," a source told US Weekly.

Former couple was seen in the New York's Central Park in April for the first time

Katie and Bobby were seen together for the first time in New York's Central Park in April triggering speculation that the two were dating. They were next seen at the Moth Ball's 25th anniversary Gala where the Grammy-nominated musician and Holmes made their red carpet debut, Page Six reported. Few weeks later, the 'First Dughter' actor and composer were spotted at the Tribeca Film Festival holding hands.

In late June, Bobby and Katie were seen together at a close friend's wedding in the Hamptons, where they were reportedly seen engaging in some public display of affection, a Page Six report said. They also went to see the Paris Fashion Week in September.

Before this, Katie Holmes was dating chef Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Before Bobby Wooten III, Katie Holmes was reportedly dating chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. They too spent eight months together. Page Six reported they broke up because Katie felt things were going too fast and Suri Cruise, her 16-year-old daughter "always comes first."

