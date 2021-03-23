Katie Holmes To Produce And Star In Watergate Scandal Prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks' Biopic

Hollywood actor Katie Holmes is all set to star in the upcoming Jill Wine-Banks' autobiography. The Don't Be Afraid of the Dark star will portray the main role of Jill Wine-Banks, one of the prosecutors during the Watergate scandal, in her next film, an adaptation of The Watergate Girl: My Fight For Truth and Justice Against A Criminal President. Here is everything you need to know about Katie's next venture.

Katie Holmes to star in Jill Wine-Banks' autobiography

According to a report by Firstpost, Katie's production banner Holmes' Noelle Productions has bought the rights to the best-selling autobiography authored by Wine-Banks herself. The Batman Begins actor will play the titular character as well as produce it too. The novel, on which the movie would be based, released in February 2020 and revolves around the story of a young woman who sought to make a mark professionally while trapped in a failing marriage, buffeted by sexist preconceptions, and harbouring secrets of her own all during a frightening time.

Jill Wine-Banks stated that she is excited, honoured, and humbled to be working with Holmes and have her experience shared as the only woman prosecutor in the obstruction of justice case against the Nixon regime on the big screen. She adds that even though it was nearly 50 years ago, the investigation and trial remain just as compelling and relevant to current events and sexism. Wine-Banks concluded by saying that she hopes this film opens up more dialogue around the challenges still faced by professional women. Katie Holmes too expressed her excitement about the upcoming venture and said that she was drawn to the story because of its relevance even today. She added that women are constantly trying to break through the glass ceiling in the male workplace and this woman single-handedly helped reshape the Watergate trial.

Katie Holmes' movies

Katie is a popular American actor whose rise to fame came with the character Joey Potter on the television series Dawson's Creek, which aired from 1998-2003. She made her film debut with the 1997 movie The Ice Storm, directed by Ang Lee. Katie's other well-known films include The Singing Detective, Pieces of April, Batman Begins, Thank You for Smoking, Don't Be Afraid of the Dark, Jack And Jill among others. In 2011, she played Jacqueline Kennedy in the TV miniseries The Kennedys, a role she reprised in The Kennedys: After Camelot. She made her directorial debut with the 2016 film All We Had, in which she also starred.

Image Credits: Katie Holmes Official Instagram Account