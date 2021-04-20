Last Updated:

Katie Holmes Wishes Daughter Suri On 15th Birthday With Throwback Pictures; See Post

Katie Holmes’ daughter, Suri Cruise turned 15 on April 18, 2021. Katie celebrated Suri’s birthday by sharing an adorable post to wish her teenage daughter.

In frame: Katie Holmes; Source: Instagram


Katie Holmes shares unseen pictures on Suri's 15th birthday 

One of the pictures shared by Katie on Instagram shows Suri as a child, sitting in the kitchen with two boys. Looks like a friend’s birthday party as the wall of the kitchen features words such as ‘Happy Birthday Beanie.’ The other two pictures show Suri being hugged by Katie. In her caption, she wrote, “Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! I can’t believe you are already 15!” Fans and friends flooded her post with wishes for Suri. Take a look at Katie Holmes' photos below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes)

Katie generally remains private when it comes to sharing glimpses of her daughter on social media. However, birthday’s are an exception. In 2020, Katie shared a picture of a floral wall decoration designed for Suri’s 14th birthday. She wrote a message in her caption that read, “Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!! I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible!" and added several heart emojis to her post.

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes)

She also posted another picture that features Suri with her back towards the camera. The star kid was seen sitting on a chair wearing a pink-and-white floral crown. In her caption, she wrote, "Birthday vibes.”

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes)

Katie celebrated her birthday by calling a socially distanced party. She wrote a piece for Vogue Australia's November issue and explained how she spent quality time in the lockdown with her daughter. She said that the mother-daughter bonding time was "the most precious gift."

More about Katie Holmes 

Katie Holmes started dating actor Tom Cruise in 2005. Later, they got engaged in the same year and Suri was born in 2006. The couple got married in 2006 and parted ways in 2012. Katie Holmes has raised Suri as a single parent since then.

(Promo Image source: Katie Holmes' Instagram)

 

 

