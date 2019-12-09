Katie Price Threatens To Kill Ex-boyfriend? Revives Romance With Trainer Beau

Singer Katie Price's former boyfriend Charles Drury has accused her of death threats and is supposedly scared for his life. According to reports by a leading media portal, Charles Drury had reportedly been interrogated by the cops for about three hours last Thursday and claimed to have received death threats from the singer. This was after Drury, who happens to be an electrician, reportedly called Katie Price to ask if he can visit her grubby country house to collect his clothes.

Drury's friend reportedly described the incident as occurring after Charles asked a simple question that led Katie Price to hit the roof. He was threatened to be killed if he came anywhere near her house. His friend reportedly further added that Charles had told them about how worried he really was about her aggressive behaviour and that he was genuinely concerned about his own safety. This led him to reportedly get the police involved as he is not willing to take any kind of risks. It is reported that the Derbyshire police have been looking into the dispute between Katie her ex-partner.

Katie Price reunites with former boyfriend Kris Boyson?

The former glamour model had a brief relationship with Charles after splitting from Kris Boyson, who happens to be her personal trainer. However, it now appears that Katie Price has revived her romance with Kris as the two were recently spotted together at a hotel in Kent over the weekend. For those unaware, Katie reportedly dumped him twice during the year with their last split coming just days after she was declared bankrupt as she blew through her £45million fortune.

