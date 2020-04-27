Katie Price's Shocking Revelation About Being Sexually Assaulted & Robbed In South Africa

Katie Price is undeniably a woman of substance and her career trajectory is proof. The American media personality recently opened up about being sexually assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in South Africa. The mother of five also revealed that earlier this year, she was diagnosed with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) because of that incident. In an interaction with an American leading daily, Price openly spoke about the unfortunate incident in detail.

Katie Price openly spoke about her sexual assault during the car robbery for this first time

Katie Price, 41, was recently interviewed by a leading daily, wherein she spoke about being sexually assaulted during a car robbery in 2018, while she and her kids were in South Africa. Price stated that the incident occurred when she, along with her kids, stopped by because one of her sons wanted to use the toilet. Elaborating more about the incident, she stated that six men attacked them after they stopped because her son Junior needed a wee.

She described it as something from a horror film as she added that a big man in a hoody was shouting in her face, swearing and demanding for her to give him everything. She also said that he also touched her down below and she was scared that they might shoot one of them. Furthermore, Price added that to save her kids, she grabbed a pillow and stood in front of them, waiting for the bullet to hit her. She concluded her statement by saying that she had thought that she was going to die and the Police too told them that it was a miracle that they did not kill them.

Later, Katie Price revealed that she was admitted to The Priory Hospital, London because of severe stress and was diagnosed with Post-traumatic stress disorder. She also revealed that her daughter, Princess could not go anywhere on her own after the incident took place. Price further explained that she did not press any charges because she did not want to face the ordeal.

