Katie Thurston On 'The Bachelorette' Reveals Being A Sexual Assault Survivor

The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston opened up about being a survivor of sexual assault on the June 21, Monday’s episode. During Katie's group date with the contestants, the reality show star spoke about a part of her past and said, "In some ways (past) has shaped me into exactly who I am today". The latest group date focused on honesty and vulnerability, led by former Bachelor star Nick Viall.

Katie Thurston opens up about being a survivor of sexual assault

On June 21, Monday night’s episode, after encouraging the men on her date to open up about difficult times in their past relationships, Katie Thurston shared her past story with the contestants. She said, "I know you see me today as this very sex-positive woman who is very confident. She hasn’t always been here". She shared that about ten years ago during a New Year's Eve party, she was drinking and involved in a situation where there wasn’t consent.

Talking about the same, Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette said, "I was in denial about what happened, so much so that I tried to form a relationship with him because I didn’t want to believe what actually had happened". She further added, "And when that didn’t work out, for years I had a very unhealthy relationship with sex". Additionally, Katie explained how she was uncomfortable doing or talking about sex. She said, "It’s taken me a long time to get to where I am now". "Being open and comfortable talking about it, and loving myself, and accepting things that I can no longer control", Katie Thurston shared.

Sharing her story on camera, Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette stressed the significance of consent and communication. She stated, "What I shared with the group today is something I never really talked about". She also added that her mom was also unaware of this incident. “For a long time I felt responsible for being too drunk, too irresponsible, too stupid. But it’s not my fault because consent is important and I did not give it that night", Thurston added.

The Bachelorette season 17 premiered on June 7, 2021, featuring 30-year-old Katie Thurston, a bank marketing manager from Lynnwood, Washington. The Bachelorette had finished in eleventh place on the 25th season of The Bachelor featuring Matt James. In the ongoing season, Katie will be seen looking out for the perfect man amongst 30 contestants.

IMAGE: KATIE THURSTON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.