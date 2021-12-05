Katrina Kaif Looks Shaadi-ready As She Reaches Vicky Kaushal's Residence In White Saree

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding rumours have taken the internet by storm, with new developments happening every now and then. Amid all the wedding preparations, Katrina Kaif was recently spotted outside her residence in Mumbai. The actor was clicked by the paparazzi as she headed out in a saree.

The hustle-bustle comes right before the couple, along with their guests jet off to Sawai Madhopur’s ‘Six Senses Fort Barwara', where the impending nuptials will take place from December 7 to 9.

Katrina Kaif reaches Vicky Kaushal's residence dressed-up in a saree

Amid Katrina Vicky's wedding rumours, the 38-year-old actor was spotted in ethnic attire. She donned a shiny white saree as she reached Vicky Kaushal's residence ahead of their speculated wedding. She wore minimal makeup and the bride-to-be actor had a 'Shaadi-ready glow' on her face. She kept her locks open and added pieces of gold diamond-studded jewelry to complete her look.

The Sooryavanshi star wore a pair of heavy earrings, and golden bangles to enhance her traditional look. The actor even posed for the paparazzi and waved at them as she sat in the car. Take a look at the pictures below.

Meanwhile, a close friend of the couple recently dismissed rumours about restrictions imposed on guests attending their wedding, noting that they are 'ridiculous' and that no pre-existing norms have been set by the duo. According to Bollywood Hungama, the friend claimed that the rumors about all invitees being asked to cease all contact with the outside world while they're at the venue are highly questionable and iterated that it's a wedding and not a 'NAM summit'.

More on Vicky-Katrina's wedding

The duo will reportedly be tying the knot on December 9, while other ceremonies like engagement, mehndi, and sangeet will reportedly take place on December 7 and 8. The guest list indicates that over 120 guests will attend the functions and sources state that it is mandatory for all those in attendance to be fully vaccinated, owing to the global pandemic. Republic Media Network's sources reported that actors including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Mini Mathur, Sooraj Pancholi, and Alia Bhatt with her beau Ranbir Kapoor will be in attendance, as hotel rooms have already been booked for them.

Image: Varinder Chawla