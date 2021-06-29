Katt Williams And Joe Rogan Coming To Tampa's Amalie Arena In Summer 2021; Details

Comedian Katt Williams is all set to bring his World War III Tour to Tampa’s Amalie Arena this summer. Katt Wiliams will also be joined by veteran comic Joe Rogan in Tampa. Rogan will be in Tampa a week after Williams. Both are amongst the most popular and highly demanded comedians and last the few shows of Katt Williams in Tampa were all sold out.

Katt Williams and Joe Rogan in Tampa’s Amalie Arena

As per Tampa Bay Times, comedian Katt Williams is about to bring his World War III Tour to Tampa’s Amalie Arena this summer. Former UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan will also be performing in Tampa in the week after Williams. Williams who is also a rapper is one of the most in-demand entertainers and his last few shows in Tampa were all sold out. Katt Williams will be bringing his show to Tampa on 21st August 2021.

Katt Williams' latest movie

Katt Williams was recently seen in the comedy-horror movie The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2. The movie was a sequel to the 2016 movie Meet the Blacks. The movie features Mike Epps and Katt Williams in the lead role along with Bresha Webb, Lil Duval, Zulay Henao, Tyrin Turner, Michael Blackson, Andrew Bachelor, Gary Owen, and Danny Trejo in supporting roles. In the film, Carl Black played by Mike Epps moves his family back to his childhood home, meeting a mysterious new neighbour played by Katt Williams, a pimp who may be a vampire who is trying to take his family. The movie was scheduled to release in February 2019 but was delayed due to the pandemic. The movie was finally released on 11 June 2021.

As per Deadline, the official synopsis of the movie reads "After surviving the events of the first film and becoming an author, Carl Black moves his family back to his childhood home in Atlanta, where he hopes to continue working on his new book. There, the Blacks encounter their mysterious new next-door neighbour, a pimp whom Carl suspects is a vampire trying to take his family."

IMAGE: KATT WILLIAMS AND JOE ROGAN'S INSTAGRAM

