Katy Keene To Riverdale: Movies, Shows Inspired By Archie Comics

The 1964 movie was based on the Archie comic series. This black-and-white comedy movie is 43 minutes long and featured John Simpson and Roland Winters in prominent roles.
Life With Archie was released back in 1962 and was also based on the Archie comics. Wayne Adams, Frank Bank, and Kathy Bennett, among others, played the main leads.
Archie: To Riverdale and Back Again was released in 1990 and was a comedy film based on the protagonist Archie. Christopher Rich played the role of Archie Andrews in this film.
Sabrina the Teenage Witch was a fantasy film that was released back in 1996. Tibor Takacs helmed this film and the plot revolved around Sabrina and her complicated life.
Sabrina: The Teenage Witch was a sitcom and its first episode aired in 1996. The show ran for seven seasons and Melissa Joan Hart played the role of Sabrina Spellman in this show.
This two-hour comedy film titled Sabrina Down Under was released in 1999. The movie revolved around Sabrina from the time she went to Australia and fell in love with a mysterious merman.
Josie and the Pussycats was a 2001 comedy musical film featuring Rachel Leigh Cook as Josie, Tara Reid and Melody, and Rosario Dawson as Valerie.
Riverdale was a thriller drama series and its first episode aired in 2017. The plot revolved around Archie, Jughead, Betty, and Veronica attempting to tackle the problems in their town.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was released on Netflix and its first episode aired on October 26, 2018. This show was an adaptation of the tale of Sabrina the teenage witch.