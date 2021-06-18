Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Look Unrecognisable In Their New Dystopian Short Film; Watch

Celebrity couple Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom shared the screen space for the first time ever in the newly-released dystopian short film, titled Transmissions from the Future. The short film has been created by RepresentUS, which is a non-profit organization. Helmed by Jake Kasdan of the Jumanji film franchise fame, Transmissions from the Future sees Katy and Orlando in an unrecognisable avatar, said to be straight from 2055.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom sport a never-seen-before avatar for a new short film

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's transformation for their newly-released dystopian short film, Transmissions from the Future, recently took netizens by surprise. After the one-minute-long film premiered on the YouTube channel of RepresentUS yesterday, i.e. June 17, 2021, the Dark Horse hitmaker also shared it with fans on her Instagram handle. Along with sharing the short film, created for a cause on Instagram, she wrote, "Urgent message from 2055: Voting is a right and currently the freedom to vote is under attack. The For the People Act believes in hearing from ALL voices. If you believe that voting should be easy, accessible and convenient to all, please act now to pass the #ForthePeopleAct #WhileYouCan. It's up to all of us!"

Check out Katy Perry's Instagram post below:

Set in 2055, Jake Kasdan's Transmissions from the Future introduces the viewers to a hopeless America as an unknown antagonist targets freedom fighters played by Katy and Orlando. Ahead of their demise, the duo transmits a warning message through a time-travelling machine to the people of America in 2021. In the short film, The Outpost actor could be heard saying, "You are our only hope. This future doesn’t have to be. You have the power to change it. Save democracy while you can." Furthermore, the singer warns the US citizens of voter suppression and the failure to pass the much-talked-about "For the People Act", which has led to the country becoming an autocracy.

Meanwhile, their never-seen-before avatar in the short film has recently caught the attention of many on social media. While one user commented on their post by calling them, "Grandma Perry and grandpa Bloom", another jokingly commented, "me if I don’t moisturise ONCE". Take a look at some more reactions here:

