Katy Perry Claps Back At Luke Bryan As He Asks Her 'to do Something About Her Leg Hair'

The two American Idol judges, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan were on set filming the Mother's Day special episode of the reality show on May 9. While filming for the show, Katy Perry posted a clip of Luke Bryan on her Instagram story who told her that she should "do something about her leg hair". In response, Katy stated that she doesn’t feel the need to prioritize shaving her hair and would rather spend time with her daughter.

Katy Perry shared footage of a conversation between herself and Luke Bryan on the American Idol set on her Instagram story. Luke who caught a glimpse of her leg hair peeking through the white Toni Maticevski trousers she wore on the show joked that although she was a busy mom, she should do something about the leg hair. Then, Katy zoomed in on a close up of her leg hair and said, "No! I don't got time. I'd rather cuddle with my daughter." Luke tried to bolster his point by continuing the topic but Katy playfully cuts him off. Check out the screenshot of her Instagram story below.

This is not the first time that the singer’s leg hair has been a topic for discussion during American Idol's filming. As a part of her feedback to a contestant on the April 4 episode, Katy revealed that as a new mother who didn’t have much time so she had quit shaving her legs. She added that the contestant's performance made the hair on her leg grow an inch and a half. She then propped her feet up on the judges' table and Luke took a look and exclaimed "She literally has leg hair!"

About Katy Perry’s baby girl

Katy Perry announced her pregnancy in the music video for Never Worn White back in March 2020. In August, she shared a picture of her fiancé, Orlando Bloom with cream over his smiling face and captioned the post by writing, “it’s a girl.” The duo welcomed their daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom on August 26, 2020. On her arrival, Katy and Orlando told UNICEF, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

