Katy Perry Jokes On Her Met Gala 2022 Outfit: 'Don't Ask Me How I'm Going To The Restroom'

The star-studded event – Met Gala 2022 – witnessed many notable celebrities making heads turn in their stunning outfits. While a majority of them followed this year's 'Gilded Glamour' theme, a lot of stars became a topic of discussion among fans for their sartorial choices.

The celebrities had different experiences as they walked on the red carpet. Katy Perry, who dazzled in a black outfit, talked about her struggles to go to the restroom in her dress. She even recalled her look from Met Gala 2021, where she sported a cheeseburger dress.

Katy Perry reveals her restroom struggles in her Met Gala 2022 outfit

Met Gala 2022 witnessed some of Hollywood's renowned faces experimenting with their choices of attires. One of them was Katy Perry who arrived on the red carpet sporting a black one-shoulder lacey dress, with a dazzling smile on her face.

The singer opened up about her outfit on the red carpet to Vogue, also addressing her quirky outfit last year that resembled a cheeseburger. She shared that she was relaxed this year. She even revealed how she decided to play a whole different card this year, unlike her cheeseburger dress.

She said, "I feel great. I mean it's not my first rodeo so I feel like I can relax. You know last time I came to the Met I was a cheeseburger I loved it and I was like, 'What am I going to do tonight?' I'm going to play a whole different card and now I feel like I'm just accepting the darling darkness."

Furthermore, Katy Perry also poked fun at herself by revealing that her dress designers did a great job while she was pinned for three hours. She exclaimed, "Oscar de la Renta did amazing work and I've been pinned in for like three hours. Don't ask me how I'm going to the restroom ever or anyone at the Met!"

This year's Met Gala saw a lot of well-known celebrities gracing the red carpet, including Brooklyn Beckham-Nicola Peltz, Joe Jonas -Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Olivia Rodrigo, Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, and many others.