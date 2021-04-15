Katy Perry Lashes Out On Social Media, Calls It 'trash'; Fans Agree

Katy Perry has had enough with social media. The Daisy singer has given her verdict, "social media is trash". She recently took to her Twitter handle to share her feelings with fans. In a series of tweets, she called social media trash and the "decline of human civilization". Perry did not regret her words as she put the hashtag "I said what I said" but followed her thread by telling her fans that she loves them anyway. The singer's tweet quickly went viral as fans retweeted it more than 2,500 times.

Katy Perry calls social media "trash", fans agree

social media is trash — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 15, 2021

anyway. Ily. — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 15, 2021

While the reason for the singer's complaint remains a mystery, her fans have chimed in with support for her tweets. Her comment section was full of fans telling her how they agreed with her. They wrote, "Not a single lie", "Yess", "Absolutely" and more. Other fans wondered what made Katy Perry lash out against social media. One wrote "Katy? You good?" while another asked, "Why?"

not a single lie — Ù‹ (@wayvfany) April 15, 2021

absolutely — halle (@90scardellini) April 15, 2021

yas mom — Ö´Ö¶Ö¸ (@oudkaty) April 15, 2021

spill bestie — heat (@MARRYTHEWITNESS) April 15, 2021

Katy??????? U good? — Khaito ðŸŽªðŸ¤¹ðŸ¼‍â™‚ï¸âš¡ï¸ (@khai4witness) April 15, 2021

The tweet comes as a surprise since Katy Perry is very active on social media. She has posted many updates from the sets of American Idol, where she appears as a judge. The singer also keeps in touch with fans through microblogging sites and posts about her latest songs and albums on both Twitter and Instagram.

Katy Perry's songs coming up in 2021

In early January of 2021, Pokemon announced a collaboration with Katy Perry for their 25th anniversary. The song titled Electric was teased in a video posted by Pokemon on January 13, 2021. The announcement was made at the end of the video titled 25 Years of Memories where Pokemon's games, videos, toys, cards and more were used to create an elaborate sequence.

A Pikachu plushy rolls in on a skateboard as an electric sign shows the words Katy Perry & Pokemon shining in the background. The skateboard hits a disco ball, which rolls towards a table knocking down a phonograph record's pin. The record starts playing a tune and Katy's voice sounds in the background singing "Electric". The details of the song's release date are yet to be revealed.

