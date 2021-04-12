Katy Perry Reveals Her New Look For 'American Idol', Shares BTS Video

American Idol judge Katy Perry recently took to her Instagram to share BTS video and pictures from the sets. In the pictures, the judge flaunted her look for the night where she is seen wearing a cheetah cross neck dress and paired it with a golden cross-chain.

In the photos, Katy Perry has applied minimal makeup and also changed the colour of her hair from blonde to black. In the caption, she wrote, "roaring into the top 16 with [tiger emoticon] vibes tonight, don’t forget to watch then vote!". The comment section is filled with her fans appreciating her looks.

On the other hand, the singer also uploaded two videos in another post. In the first video, she shows her fans how she is looking, while posing from a different angle. She also zooms in on her face while making a funny face to show the texture of her skin. In the next video, she acts goofy and applies a filter that enlarges the nose. While she zooms in and out her face, she says "I love this light, this makes me look so glam". In the caption, she wrote, "West Coast, hope you’re watching #AmericanIdol right now!!! [black heart emoticon]". Her comment section is filled with her fans complimenting her. Check it out.

Katy Perry's songs

Katy Perry started her career as a teenager and rose to fame in the year 2008. She has released various studio albums that debuted on number one. Her second studio album One of the Boys, which includes songs like I kissed a Girl and Hot and Cold, was on top of the chart for weeks. In 2010, she realised her album Teenage Dream which included spawned five chart-topping U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles–California Gurls, Teenage Dream, Firework, E.T., and Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.).

In 2020, she released a song Never Worn White and also announced her pregnancy with Orlando Bloom through the video. In August, she went on to release her album Smile which includes songs like Daisies, Not The End of The World and many more. Katy also joined the popular singing reality show, American Idol in the year 2018.

