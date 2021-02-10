Katy Perry Shares Hair Transformation, Netizens Love Her New Look

Pop singer Katy Perry has gained tremendous fan following because of her songs. She is also a fashion icon for many people around the world. Katy Perry is quite active on social media and shares her daily life updates on Instagram. She recently shared her new look before going on the sets of the Jimmy Kimmel Live show. Read ahead to know more about her new look.

Katy Perry shares her new hair transformation

Katy Perry's hair has always been a trending topic. She recently shared her new look in which she can be seen flaunting her long black hair. She tried this look before appearing for Jimmy Kimmel Live show. She went to the show to promote the new season of American Idol where she will be the judge on the show. She even shared a clip where she shows the length of her hair. Check out the post of Katy Perry's Instagram below:

Fans are loving her look and have showered their love on Katy Perry's Instagram. The post has got over 3 million likes within a day. Fans are amazed to see the length of her hair while others are fascinated by Katy Perry's transformation. The singer later in a short video can be seen muttering "Everything Is Fake". Check out some reactions of fans and followers on Katy Perry's hair below:

Katy Perry recently became a mother for the first time with her partner Orlando Bloom. She has kept her fans informed about her pregnancy and her life updated. At times, Katy Perry also talks about social and political issues of the United States. Katy Perry has been popular for many songs. I Kissed A Girl, California Gurls, Teenage Dream, and Roar are some prime examples of her popular songs. Her video Dark Horse became the first video to reach one billion views on Vevo by a female artist. She has won five Billboard Music Awards and four Guinness World Records. She has also lent her voice to films like The Smurfs and Zoolander 2.

Image Credits: @katyperry Instagram

