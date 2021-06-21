Katy Perry Shares Throwback Video Of Orlando Bloom On Occasion Of Father's Day 2021

Singer Katy Perry took to her Instagram account on Sunday and posted a throwback video of Orlando Bloom on the occasion of Father's Day 2021. The video was from the time when Katy Perry was about to give birth to their daughter, Daisy Dove. The couple can be seen waiting in the hospital for their daughter’s birth.

In the video posted by Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom can be seen sitting in the hospital room and playing soothing music for Katy on a speaker. He then goes on to say, “Ready to bring her in, baby.” And Katy laughs whole-heartedly. During the video, Katy turns the camera towards herself and smiles at it as she can be seen resting on the bed wearing a hospital gown. Along with the video, Katy wrote a small note for Orlando in the caption which said, “happy first Father's Day to the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift 🌼🕊... I love you WHOLE world ♥️”.

Orlando Bloom also took to his own Instagram account and posted a photo on the occasion of Father's Day. In the photo, he can be seen bare-bodied enjoying his favourite breakfast. He also wrote a long note about Father’s Day and said, “A shout out to all the dads and father figures today. 🙌 Enjoying my favourite breakfast brought to me by the family. I couldn’t help, but reflect on what fatherhood has meant for me, especially after becoming a father for the second time.” He also expressed his gratitude towards mothers and wrote, “I’m blessed to have strong, loving mothers around me and am thankful for all they do! I will continue to work to make them and our children happy. ❤️”.

When Katy Perry announced her pregnancy

Katy Perry had chosen a unique way to announce her pregnancy. She had revealed her baby bump at the end of her music video, Never Worn White. Orlando and Katy welcomed Daisy into their lives in August 2020. The couple recently went for a vacation to Venice, Italy, with Flynn, Orlando’s nine-year-old son with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and Daisy Dove. They shared photos on Gondola from the trip on their Instagram accounts.

IMAGE: ORLANDO BLOOM'S INSTAGRAM