Katy Perry Turned The 'American Idol' Bathroom Into Her ‘own Runway'; See Pictures

American singer Katy Perry is currently seen judging the show, American Idol. She recently shared a picture she clicked in the washroom on the sets. Take a look at Katy Perry's stylish photo in an awkward location.

Katy Perry poses on a toilet seat in a black leather dress

On Monday, April 5, Katy Perry took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures she clicked from the sets of American Idol. She posed on a toilet seat in her stylish black leather dress with a plunging neckline. She accessorized her look with silver chains on her neck and black stilettos. She wrote, "You know I [black heart emoji] a fashun bathroom mome".

She added, "Turned the #AmericanIdol bathroom into my own runway. Don't be a pooper and tune in to the 2nd part of solos + celeb duets tonight" And even though the location of the photoshoot is awkward, what caught her fans attention is how she stood at the edge of the toilet seat with her high heels and balanced herself. She also channelled her inner model when she clicked a selfie and gazed at the camera in the picture. Take a look at Katy Perry's Instagram picture here.

Reactions to Katy Perry's photos

Several celebrities and fans commented on Katy Perry's photos. Many used toilet puns to compliment her for her picture. Scott Myrick wrote that he can imagine opening a stall door and seeing a fire like Katy Perry posing there. Jake Warden mentioned that she looked amazing in the pictures. Fans flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the comments on Katy Perry photos here.

Image source: Katy Perry's Instagram

Katy Perry on the work front

Katy gave birth to a daughter named Daisy last Summer with fiance Orlando Bloom. After which she joined American Idol as a judge. Katy Perry's songs like If We Ever Meet Again, Con Calma (Remix), Starstrukk and more garnered her immense popularity. In 2020, she released several songs like Never Worn White, Daisies, Smile and Not the End of the World.

