Katy Perry Was Offended By Chrissy Teigen Post Her Performance At Joe Biden's Inauguration

Chrissy Teigen had a rather awkward encounter with singer Katy Perry who performed at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony. A while back, Katy Perry took to centre stage for her amazing performance as she sang Fireworks. Her performance was spectacular and a number of her fans were all praises for the singer. John Legend too performed at the ceremony and thus after all the celebrations were done, Chrissy Teigen met up with Katy Perry. According to an interview hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Chrissy Teigen revealed that she offended Katy Perry that night and was utterly embarrassed by her actions.

Katy Perry was offended by Chrissy Teigen post her performance

The model said that upon meeting Katy for the first time after the performance, she was all praise for the singer. She recalled that she was very scared as they ran into Katy Perry that night. The model joked that she always says dumb things and this was one such instance. She added that upon meeting Katy, she told her that she typically hates fireworks but her performance was amazing. Chrissy Teigen said that she was nervous as she spoke to Katy. She added that her performance was beautiful. However, the model thinks that Katy may have misheard her compliment and assumed that Chrissy Teigen told her that she hated her song Fireworks.

Chrissy Teigen recalled saying that this created an uncomfortable moment between them. She then said that she felt really bad about it and just said that she didn't mean the song but fireworks in general. The model joked that she always does this and laughed about it on the talk show. The model thus shared her experience on the talk show and the host along with the audience laughed it off due to the encounter being a simple case of misunderstanding between the two stars. John Legend also performed that night at the inauguration and the model snapped a picture of her entire family with their kids. She could be seen posing with her kids and John Legend as they held hands in front of the monumental Washington Memorial. Katy also uploaded several pictures that night that gave fans a glimpse of Katy before she went on stage to deliver her amazing performance.