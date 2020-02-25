Katy Textor Obituary: '60 Minutes' Team Pays Tribute To The Producer In A Special Way

Katherine Textor popularly known as Katy Textor is one of the prominent faces of the magazine 60 Minutes. The producer collaborated with Morley Safer for various reports for the magazine. She passed away on June 14, 2019, at New York-Presbyterian hospital in Manhattan. Katy Textor died due to cancer at the age of 45.

Katy Textor's obituary

Katy Textor joined 60 Minutes in 2003. She was previously a part of an esteemed news magazine where she worked as a White House Producer. She began working with Morley Safer in 60 Minutes as soon as she joined the organisation. Textor is remembered by her colleagues for her dedication to Safer and his work. During the time she worked with Safer, she produced profiles, features, and investigations.

Recently, Katy Textor was remembered by 60 Minutes in the most special way. This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Sharyn Alfons profiles jazz musician Matthew Whitaker, a blind pianist who has been performing around the world since he was 11 years old. This performance and story were really special to the makers of 60 Minutes because it was the last piece produced by Katy Textor.

The video starts with jazz musician Matthew playing the piano while Simons, the executive producer of 60 Minutes informing the audience about the piece being directed by Katy Textor. Simon makes a comparison between Matthew and Katy and says that Matthew has been performing all over the world, he is joyful and full of life the same as Katy.

Talking about the producer, she says that Katy Textor has been a part of the production team on 60 Minutes for years. She was married to Colling Farms and had two beautiful kids.

The video has shots of all of Katy Textor’s colleagues talking about Katy and how she was. In the video, there are clips of Katy reporting live and also Simon talking about a specific news story where Katy aced at finding all information about a 19-year old who was murdered.

In some shots of the clip, there are glimpses of Katy Textor working on her last piece. The video ends with her colleagues giving a last tribute to her by mentioning how good she was at her work and how much they miss her.

