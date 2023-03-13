Ke Huy Quan Fights Tears After Oscar For Best Supporting Actor: Mom, I Just Won!

Everything Everywhere All At Once actor Ke Huy Quan tried to fight back his tears as he accepted the Oscar for the Best Supporting Actor category at the 95th Academy Awards. Quan started his Oscars speech by speaking about his mother and then he spoke about his acting journey, his refugee camp journey about how his family had to run away from Vietnam in 1978.

Ke Huy Quan started his speech by saying, "Thank you. Thank you. My mom is 84 years old and she's at home watching. Mom, I just won an Oscar! My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage. They say stories like these only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it's happening to me. This - this is the American dream. Thank you so much."

Quan then continued by saying, "Thank you so much to the Academy for this honor of a lifetime. Thank you to my mom for the sacrifices she made to get me here. To my little brother, David, who calls me every day just to remind me to take care of myself: I love you, brother. Thank you to Ken for all of your support and for everything you've done. Thank you to A24, directors the Daniels, Jamie and Michelle and my 'Goonies' brother for life, Jeff Cohen."

The Everything Everywhere All At Once actor then said, "I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife, Echo, who month after month, year after year for 20 years, told me that one day my time will come. Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive. Thank you, thank you so much for welcoming me back. I love you. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Who did Ke Huy Quan win against?

Ke Huy Quan won the prestigious Academy Award for his film Everything Everywhere All At Once against Judd Hirsch for The Fabelmans, Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin, Barry Keoghan for the same film, and Brian Tyree Henry for Causeway.