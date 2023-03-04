Ke Huy Quan Recalls Losing Health Insurance Before Everything Everywhere Release

Actor Ke Huy Quan has already bagged several awards for his spectacular supporting performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. He recalled his tough days and the time he lost his health insurance. The artist is a front runner to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. He shared how his life was impacted as the theatrical release of EEAAO was held from January 2020 to March 2022 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his recent interview on The Late Late Show, The Goonies actor recalled how he spent the entire pandemic at home trying to protect himself. However, he was also very nervous because he was not getting any acting offers since his movie Everything Everywhere All at Once was not getting released.

In the interview, he further mentioned, “So, I called my agent and I said, ‘Can you please get me anything? It doesn’t matter, I just need one job to make the minimum requirement so I can qualify for health insurance the following year.’ And I could not get one single job. Sure enough, 2021 came and went and I lost my health insurance."

Ke Huy Quan Work Front

The Oscar nominated actor began his acting career at the age of 12 with a role opposite Harrison Ford in the film Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, followed by another movie titled The Goonies. After a while, he was a part of the sitcom Head of the Class and in 1992 in appeared in the film Encino Man. Following these, his career went a little downhill due to which he started working as an assistant director and a stunt coordinator. However, he returned to acting for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once and received tons of appraises for the same.

