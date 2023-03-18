Ke Huy Quan Reunites With Indiana Jones Family After 39 Years; Recreates Throwback Photo

Actor Ke Huy Quan recently shared pictures from his reunion with director Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw at the Oscars 2023. The actor worked with Capshaw and Spielberg in 1984, when he made his debut as a child actor with Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. The actor reunited with his “Indiana Jones family” 39 years later.

Taking to Instagram, Ke Huy Quan penned a heartfelt note in the caption. He posted pictures from the Indiana Jones set, which featured Spielberg, Capshaw and Quan, and paired them with a picture of the three posing at the Academy Awards. Quan also posted a picture with Spielberg and John Williams, who created the Score for the film. The Oscar winner said that reuniting with Capshaw has made his Indiana Jones "reunion complete.”

He went on to reveal that he still feels bad about accidentally giving Capshaw a “real black eye” during the mine cart scene. However, they ended up having a laugh over the scene when they discussed it during their Oscar appearance, he said. Quan further said that it felt like a “full-circle moment” when he got to be reunited with the family of his very first film. Check out Ke Huy Quan’s post below.

More on Ke Huy Quan’s acting return

The actor made his acting return with Everything Everywhere All at Once. His return to acting won him an Oscar in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category. Quan had resorted to roles in production when his acting career did not pan out.

Despite winning an Oscar, Ke Huy Quan expressed that his Oscar win did not necessarily curb his worries about his career ahead during an interview with Variety. However, actor Cate Blanchett, who was nominated at the Oscars in the Best Actress category, told him at the event that he should enjoy the moment and try to have fun, the actor said during the same interview.