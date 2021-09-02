Keanu Reeves Birthday: Movies Of The Versatile Actor To Watch Other Then 'The Matrix'

Keanu Reeves celebrated his birthday on Thursday, September 2. He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors who has played roles in films from several genres. Usually known for his action films like Matrix, Speed and more, he has also taken on roles in sci-fi, thriller and romantic films, here are some of them.

Some of Keanu Reeves' films to watch apart from Matrix

Always Be My Maybe

The 2019 Netflix romantic comedy stars Ali Wong and Randall Park and also features Keanu Reeves, James Saito, Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang and others. It was directed by Nahnatchka Khan and follows the main characters from the time they were childhood friends. Reeves features in a short but powerful cameo in the film, thereby becoming one of the major highlights of the film.

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure

This is a sci-fi film that was released way back in 1989. The film is all about two teenagers who travel back in time to convince Napoleon Bonaparte and Genghis Khan to go to their History presentation with them. The film also has two other parts namely, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey and Bill & Ted Face The music.

The Devil’s Advocate

The popular film also starred Al Pacino and Charlize Theron alongside Keanu Reeves. Reeves takes on the role of a young lawyer who joins a firm that is run by the devil, played by Al Pacino. The audience and critics both enjoyed Reeves’ performance in the film.

A Scanner Darkly

This semi-animated film is one of Keanu Reeves’ films that stands out. The actor starred in the film with co-stars Woody Harrelson, Winona Ryder and Robert Downey Jr. The film is a thriller and was released in 2006.

Sweet November

This romantic 2001 film starred Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron in lead roles. This was one of the first times Reeves was seen in a romantic drama. The film is about the duo, who met by chance and spent the whole month of November together.

Toy Story 4

Apart from being a fantastic actor, Keanu Reeves has also tried his hand at being a voiceover artist. The actor voiced the character of Duke Caboom in the film. The 2019 film was produced by Pixar Animation Studios.

