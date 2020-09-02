Keanu Reeves' Upcoming Graphic Novel 'BRZRKR' Recreates A 'Sad Keanu' Meme; See Here

News about Keanu Reeves penning his first-ever comic, BRZRKR, has been creating a buzz on the internet. The actor has now gone on to poke a little fun at himself by recreating the 'Sad Keanu' meme that sent netizens in a tizzy a decade ago.

For the unversed, 'The Sad Keanu' meme got its start on Reddit in 2010 after someone shared a paparazzi picture of the actor looking depressed on a New York bench while eating a sandwich. Inevitably, enterprising netizens took hold of it, and from there the jokes spiralled with photoshopped variants appearing over and over again.

Recently BOOM! Studios, the BRZRKR publishing company, has launched a kickstarter for the project that features a picture of its titular hero looking dark and gloomy while, sitting on a park bench, but in this version, he's out in the rain. Since Reeves reprised his role as Ted in Bill & Ted Face, the music's newly released comedy sequel, he evidently has a sense of humour. And Venom scribe Donny Cates, who spoke about working on the graphic novel with the these early on, confirmed it when he tweeted that Reeves finds the whole Sad Keanu affair very amusing.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the actor shared two pictures of ‘Sad Keanu’. Along with the post, Donny wrote saying “When I had my meeting with Keanu (which was lovely) for what would eventually become BRZRKR, he mentioned that he thought it would be funny if we recreated the “sad Keanu” meme in the book. VERY happy to see that idea stuck around.” Take a look at the post below.

When I had my meeting with Keanu (which was lovely) for what would eventually become BRZRKR, he mentioned that he thought it would be funny if we recreated the “sad Keanu” meme in the book.



VERY happy to see that idea stuck around. pic.twitter.com/ISDc6TfmWa — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) September 1, 2020

About his upcoming book

Keanu Reeves is collaborating with writer Matt Kindt, artist Ron Garney, colourist Bill Crabtree and BRZRKR letterer Clem Robins, a new series of comics published at BOOM! to attract more readers Boom Studios is all set to launch a Kickstarter campaign with three graphic novel sets.

The BRZRKR graphic novel sets will consist of regular, limited edition, premium formats and ultra-rare ones. The Kickstarter campaign runs through Oct. 1, shipping the collections along with the release of BRZRKR Vol. 1 In Sep 2021.

