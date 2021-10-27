Keanu Reeves Gifts Rolex Watches To 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Stunt Crew; See Pics

John Wick: Chapter 4 is gearing up for release in May next year, and the wait might be hard for die-hard fans of the action franchise. There could be something special in store in the movie, if the satisfaction of lead actor Keanu Reeves over the work of the members of the stunt crew is anything to go by. The Hollywood star gifted technicians of the stunt department brand new Rolex timepieces as a token of gratitude for their work.

As per reports, Bruce Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang were the lucky ones to receive the special gift. If the branded watches were not heartwarming enough, the Matrix star also ensured that they were personalised and had their names embossed on them. The dive watches gifted were of the Submarines range.

Keanu Reeves gifts Rolex watches for John Wick: Chapter 4 stunt crew in Paris

The stunt crew members took to social media to share their delight on their latest possessions. The message 'The John Wick Five' read the message, and along with their name had the words 'Keanu', 'JW4', 'thank you' and '2021' on it.

The team seems to have completed the shooting of the movie, as one of the members, Jeremy Marinas, captioned his post, calling the watch as the 'best wrap gift ever'. He added, 'got that new new' and 'thank you bro' and mentioning 'KR' with a heart emoji.

They also posted a snap of the five of them flaunting their watches together.

The shooting of the movie was recently held in Paris and the pictures were clicked at the Le Bistro Paul Bert in the city last Saturday after a dinner party.

Meanwhile, John Wick: Chapter 4 is gearing up for release on May 27 next year. The franchise is returning after a gap of two years since John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

The upcoming venture is directed by Chad Stahelski from a screenplay penned by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The movie has been produced by Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Thunder Road Pictures and 87North Productions and it is distributed by Lionsgate.