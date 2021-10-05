Keanu Reeves Gives Update About Live-action Adaptation Of His R-rated Comic 'BRZRKR'

Keanu Reeves has given a fresh new update about the R-rated live-action feature film adaption of his comic book BRZRKR. It is comic series created and written by Keanu Reeves along with Matt Kindt and drawn by Ron Garney. The 12-issue series is currently running at Boom! Studios with the first trade paperback copy are expected to debut this month. Earlier this year Netflix announced they were going to make a live feature film adaptation of the comic with Keanu in the lead role.

BRZRKR's story focuses on an immortal warrior who is simply known as B. The warrior who has no idea bout his roots battles his way through ages, leading to modern-day where the government uses him as a deadly weapon in exchange for their help in finding out his origins and how to end his life once and for all. Reeves came up with the concept for BRZRKR and developed it with writer Matt Kindt and came on board to produce and star in the feature adaptation just as the first issue went to print.

Keanu Reeves, in an interview with Collider, gave an update about the live-action feature film of the R-rated comic book and said, "My ambition or hope is not to do a filmed version of the comic book so that they’ll have things in common, definitely the main character and his kind of ruleset, but that we can take it to other places as well. We’re talking to a couple of different animation companies and trying to figure that out."

He added, "And, again, for me, I’m hoping to be inspired and influenced…there are some rules to the story, but I also want other creators to do their version of it. So I’m hoping to do a different version of a metaverse wherein the sense of having different storytellers with one set of rules but go other places with it. We’re working on trying to set up a company with the animation and we’ve hired a writer for the film Mattson Tomlin. He’s been cool and just starting to put things together. That’s where we’re at."

Image: Instagram/@brzrkrcomic/AP