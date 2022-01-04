Last Updated:

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Feature In Hulu's Adaptation Of 'The Devil In The White City'

Keanu Reeves is in negotiations to feature in Hulu's 'The Devil In The White City' series adaptation. The project is based on Erik Larson’s 2003 book.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Keanu Reeves

Image: @keanureevesofficial/Instagram


Keanu Reeves is in talks to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, based on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The project, which is set to mark Reeves' first major US television role, is being executively produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese along with Rick Yorn, Sam Shaw, Jennifer Davisson and Stacey Sher, according to a report by Deadline

The series chronicles the true story of two men, one architect and another a serial killer, as their fates get linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. While the architect Daniel H. Burnham embarks on making his mark in the world, doctor Henry H. Holmes curates his “Murder Castle” to 'seduce, torture and mutilate young women'. The story will reportedly take the viewers on a 'murder, romance and mystery' ride. 

First 2 episodes of Hulu's The Devil In The White City to be helmed by Todd Field

In 2019, Hulu quipped that they were developing this 'big-budget' series in collaboration with DiCaprio and Scorsese. The first two episodes of the limited series will be helmed by Todd Field, who directed classics such as In the Bedroom and Little Children. Paramount TV Studios, ABC Signature and Appian Way will be bankrolling the project. 

The show's official synopsis reads:

It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who fashioned his own pharmaceutical ‘Murder Castle’ on fair grounds – a palace built to seduce, torture and mutilate young women. The story takes the viewer on a tour of murder, romance and mystery in the gilded age.

The news comes shortly after Keanu Reeves' The Matrix Resurrections was released in December 2021. The actor will now be seen in John Wick: Chapter 4, whose release has been pushed to 2023. The movie will be the sequel to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and the fourth instalment in the John Wick movie series.

Apart from Reeves, the film stars Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel in New York, Ian McShane as Winston among others. Reeves is also voicing a character in DC League of Super-Pets

(Image: @keanureevesofficial/Instagram)

Tags: Keanu Reeves, The Devil In The White City, Hulu
First Published:
