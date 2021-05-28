Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick 4' Welcomes Rina Sawayama To The Cast, Marking Her Film Debut

Popstar Rina Sawayama will be making her film acting debut with the much-awaited John Wick Chapter 4. The singer took to Twitter to express how happy and excited she was to be a part of the iconic franchise. The character played by Rina Sawayama is currently under wraps by the makers who have decided to not reveal it. However, the makers spoke to Deadline exclusively about adding Rina Sawayama to the cast. Director Chad Stahelski was all praise for the debutant popstar and said that he's glad to have her on board with the project. He further added that Rina Sawayama is an incredible talent who will bring a lot to the film.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Rina Sawayama wrote in the caption that John Wick chapter 4 will be her first film acting debut and thus she is very excited about it. The singer added a bunch of emojis and ended the caption. A number of people reacted to the tweet and praised Rina Sawayama for landing her first feature film role. The fans expressed their delight and excitement as they found out about Rina Sawayama’s addition to the new John Wick Film. The tweet shared by Rina Sawayama soon went on to gain over 82 thousand likes at the time of this writing and over 8 thousand retweets from fans who have been amazed by the news.

Thus fans of the popstar were amazed by this and congratulated Rina Sawayama on her social media handles. A number of fans were curious to know what her role in the film would be and thus expressed their excitement for the same. John Wick Chapter 4 will soon begin filming during summer according to the news portal mentioned above. The movie will be shot in France, Germany, and Japan. The script for the film has been completed by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

John Wick Chapter 4 will be produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and director Chad himself. Keanu Reeves and Louise Rosner too join in as the executive producers from this project. Besides the film, Rina Sawayama will soon be out on her first world tour which is scheduled to begin later this year, according to the news portal mentioned above.

