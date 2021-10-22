Keanu Reeves Offered Big Pay Checks By Marvel And DC In Their Tug Of War: Reports

Keanu Reeves has established himself as one of the top actors in Hollywood with his memorable acting roles in John Wick, The Matrix series, Speed, Knock Knock among others. As per reports, top superhero giants Marvel and DC are in a race to cast Reeves for their upcoming movies. The studios are reportedly willing to shed big bucks to get the actor on their side.

Marvel and DC in bidding war for Keanu Reeves?

According to a report by We Got This Covered, both Marvel and DC are keen on casting Keanu Reeves for their upcoming projects. The battle between the studios has caused both companies to raise the amount they’re offering Reeves, amounting to what would be the biggest paycheck either studio has ever offered out to an actor. However, the John Wick star has a number of projects lined and will be able to choose one or the other.

According to several reports, Reeves was a top contender for Marvel's next movie based on their character Ghost Rider. However, Reeves is already working with Warner Bros. which owns both the Matrix franchises and DC. Also, he’s played the role of John Constantine in 2005 for the movie Constantine based on DC Comics' Hellblazer. Reeves is also cast to voice an unknown character in DC League of Super-Pets.

Keanu Reeves is gearing up for the release of the fourth instalment of The Matrix franchise titled The Matrix: Resurrections. The original cast members Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith are set to reprise their roles from previous films in the series and will be joined by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci. The film will be released in India on the same day as the United States, which is on December 22, 2021.

Reeves will next be seen in the fourth instalment of the neo-noir action thriller series John Wick. John Wick: Chapter 4 serves as a direct sequel to the 2019 movie John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The movie also stars Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick and Rina Sawayama along with Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown who have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Image: Shutterstock/AP