Keanu Reeves Opens Up About Joy Of Authoring His First Comic Book 'BRZRKR'

Keanu Reeves has divulged information on what is being a first-time comic book author feels like. The actor has reportedly had the idea of the character etched into his mind for a long period of time, which only found a visual representation within the closed walls of Boom! Studios. The officials at The Washington Post quoted Keanu Reeves recounting the Zoom call with the officials at Boom! Studios, during which a contemplative Reeves reportedly said that the idea of a comic book sounds great. Later on, the report quoted one of the co-creators of the comicbook series in question, Matt Kindt, giving Reeves, 56, a run-down of the comic book-making process, to which, the actor responded with "Matt. I make movies." Implying that he is more than capable of working in a collaborative environment.

More about Keanu's experience as a comic-book artist:

A section of the article spoke about the idea that Reeves had for the characters and the pop-culture artefacts that inspired it, many of which were a part of his own filmography, which saw him play brooding middle-aged characters who deliver justice while being dressed up in an all-black avatar. Except, the central character of the comic book series, who will reportedly only go by the name of Berzerker, is an 80,000-year-old being who predates the use of language by several millennia and is well-versed with an entirely new form of combat that has not been witnessed before. While the digital version of the comic book in question, which goes by the name of BRZRKR, is available on the Amazon International site for a total of USD 12, the paperback version of the same, as per the very same portal, is expected to be made available by October 5th of this year.

Keanu Reeves' movies:

As far as Keanu Reeves' movies from the past are concerned, the actor was last seen in a total of three feature presentations in the span of the past two years, namely John Wick 3, Toy Story 4, and Bill & Ted Face the Music. Reeves will also be seen in the upcoming chapter of his character from the Matrix film series, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. More details regarding Keanu Reeves' future projects will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.