Keanu Reeves To Be Joined By Bill Skarsgard In Chad Stahelski's 'John Wick: Chapter 4'?

Swedish actor Bill Skarsgard is reportedly in talks with the makers of the popular John Wick film series to star in John Wick 4. While the previous three instalments of the blockbuster neo-noir action-thriller franchise received an overwhelming response from the masses and critics alike, the much-awaited fourth and fifth instalments of the Chad Stahelski-directorial are in the works at Lionsgate. While Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski have been confirmed to return to the film franchise, the production house has not officially announced Bill's entry to John Wick 4's cast.

Bill Skarsgard to join the cast of Keanu Reeves' film 'John Wick: Chapter 4'?

The latest update about the highly-anticipated instalment of the John Wick film series is that the Naked Singularity star, Bill Skarsgard, might play a key role in John Wick: Chapter 4. According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, the 30-year-old is in negotiations with Lionsgate to get on board this Keanu Reeves-starrer. However, what character Bill is being considered for by the makers in the much-talked-about action thriller remains unknown. If he bags a role in John Wick 4, the Castle Rock actor will be seen sharing the screen space with the latest additions including Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson and the Japanese-British popstar, Rina Sawayama.

While Keanu will be seen reprising the titular role in the upcoming film, filmmaker Chad is returning to direct the movie with its script penned by Michael Finch and Shay Hatten. John Wick 4 is currently under pre-production and it is reportedly slated to hit the silver screen on the Memorial Day weekend next year, on May 27, 2021. Along with its fourth instalment, John Wick 5 is also in development at Lionsgate and is intended to be shot back-to-back with the next and fourth film.

Meanwhile, if the grapevines are to be believed, the shooting of John Wick 4 has been scheduled to go on floors in Berlin, Germany and Paris, France this month. In addition to them, other shooting locations of the upcoming movie also include Japan and New York City. As of now, details about the Keanu Reeves-starrer has been kept under wraps.

IMAGE: BILL SKARSGARD'S INSTAGRAM

