Keanu Reeves Voices Batman As Dwayne Johnson Shares New Promo Of 'DC League Of Super-Pets'

The highly-anticipated superhero flick The Batman got released on Friday and is garnering footfalls at the box office. However, there is more reason for joy to Batman fans as this won't be the only appearance of the iconic caped crusader this year. Amid the intense Robert Pattinson character ravaging box office, a lighter and animated version of the superhero will be seen in the upcoming movie DC League of Super-Pets.

Just like The Batman, the aforementioned movie too is based on a set of characters from DC Comics and is based on the Legion of Super-Pets, which comprises characters- Krypto the Superdog, Streaky the Supercat, Beppo the Super-Monkey and Comet the Super-Horse.

The makers recently unveiled a special teaser of the film, which has revealed that acclaimed actor Keanu Reeves will be voicing Batman. The presence of the Matrix star and other popular actors like Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart promises to add to the entertainment quotient of the movie.

Dwayne Johnson introduces Keanu Reeves as DC League of Super-Pets

Sharing the teaser of the movie on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson wrote that Batman thought he worked alone, but he had his dog Ace for company.

They are some interesting remarks being made between Batman and Ace in the teaser as the former says, "I'm not really great with animals" and the latter replies, "I'm not really great with people probably because of my traumatic puppyhood."

To this, Batman says, "As a child, my family was taken away from me," Whereas Ace retorts, "As a puppy, I was taken by my family.

When Batman says he has steeled himself, the dog adds, "My emotions, always in check. No one ever getting past my impenetrable defenses."

"Batman works alone, except for Robin, Alfred, Commissioner Gordon," Keanu Reeves' voice can be heard.

'The teaser ends in a fun-filled manner when Hound asks Ace to 'squeezy' the Batman toy and Batman then replies, "That better be a licensed toy or I will freak out. "

Dwayne plays the role of Superman's 'best friend' and introduced his character as the 'one and only Krypto'. As per the teaser, he enjoys his hangouts with 'Supes'.

Dwayne further added that the 'Pets of the Justice League' will save the world. The former WWE star added that he could wait to present it to everyone across the world. Dwayne further called his Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart as his 'best friend'.

Notably, John Krasinski will give the voice for Superman. The film also features the voices of Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron. The movie releases on May 20.