Keanu Reeves Was 1st Choice For Brad Pitt's Role In 'The Lost City'? Makers Share Details

While fans loved Brad Pitt's cameo appearance in the American adventure comedy The Lost City, makers have revealed they initially approached Keanu Reeves for the role. The film, which starred Daniel Radcliffe, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in lead roles, proved to be a modest box office success, grossing over $163 million in its theatrical run at the box office.

The film's directors, Adam and Aaron Nee, recently revealed that before Brad Pitt's memorable cameo as the human tracker Jack Trainer, Reeves was in consideration. The Matrix star couldn't get on board due to his filming schedule. The filmmakers further maintained how Pitt was always their first choice, however, they 'didn't think it was gonna happen'.

Keanu Reeves was initially approached for Brad Pitt's role in The Lost City?

In a recent conversation with Screenrant, Adam Nee stated, "I think we thought it was gonna be Keanu Reeves initially, but he was tied up with John Wick and that's where we were like, 'Brad was always our first choice,' but we didn't think it was gonna happen." He continued, "Then [Sandra] did Bullet Train and it came together. And I love Keanu, he would've been fun too."

For the unversed, The Lost City centers on a novelist named Loretta Sage, who has become reclusive following her husband's passing and is forced to venture on a book tour with her cover model Alan Caprison to promote her latest novel. Chaos and mayhem ensue when Loretta is abducted by billionaire Abigail Fairfax, as he looks for the mythical city chronicled in her latest book. Alan then steps up in the hopes of being a real adventurer.

According to Screenrant, Pitt's role in the project was a 'largely discussed element' long before the first trailer. While earlier reports suggested he would only have a cameo role, Adam Nee indicated he had a more extended part.

The film also starred Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez, Bowen Yang, Joan Pringle, Héctor Aníbal, and Thomas Forbes-Johnson, among others, in pivotal roles. While the film landed in theatres on March 25, 2022, it became available to stream on Paramount+ on May 10, 2022.