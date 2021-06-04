Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Family Goes On One Last Trip Before KUWTK Ends

Hollywood's reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, aka KUTWK, is one of the much-loved shows among fans. In a sneak peek video of Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ latest episode, for the final season of the show, the family goes on one last trip together. In the sneak peek, Khloe also expresses her feelings about her sister's relationship.

In the KUWTK episode, Kris Jenner devises a unique way for the Kardashians to commemorate the end of their show's 20th season. A teaser trailer shows the reality stars making a meaningful token to remember their show by one that will most likely be passed down through their family for many years to come. Kourtney suggests that they go to Lake Tahoe for their last family trip. The trailer then gives a glimpse of the beautiful mansion they are staying in along with the picturesque location around them. Kris also revealed that she wants this trip to be one of the most memorable ones.

Khloe Kardashian also tells the camera that Kim Kardashian has been struggling with her relationship. Khloe then goes to Kim and tells her that she can always talk to her about whatever, to which Kim replies that there's honestly nothing to talk about as she just rolls with it. Apart from that, the video also gives a quick glimpse of the fun they are having on the trip. Watch the promo below.

As soon as Kris shared the video online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users were so excited about their trip together, while some could not stop gaga over the video. One of the users wrote, “so, so excited. I'm definitely watching mama”. Another user wrote, “literally screaming”. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is currently in its twentieth and final season. The final season premiered in March 2021 and will conclude on June 10, 2021. The Kardashian-Jenner family was thrust into the spotlight by the reality TV show, which is one of the most popular reality TV shows. It follows the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian and Jenner family. The show is well-known for depicting family strife and reconciliation, as well as the lavish lifestyles of the characters. This season's most recent episodes follow the family as they face the pandemic alongside the rest of the world.

Image: KUWTK YouTube

