Keeping Up With The Kardashians Finale: Kim Longs For Happiness While Kris Gets Sad

After a successful run of 20 seasons since 2017, Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended on Thursday, June 10, 2021. The show followed the Kardashian-Jenner family and their bonding with each other. It started with Kris and Caitlyn Jenner growing their children Kylie and Kendal and parenting Kris' children. However, in the past few seasons, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters became the stars of the show.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale episode

Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale episode saw the Kardashian-Jenner wrap up their vacation in Lake Tahoe and bury a time capsule. The show ended with each member's interview. While Kim talked about her future after her divorce, Kris expressed her grief about the show ending.

Kim's plans

Kim Kardashian failed her law examination for the second time. However, she still believes she could make it and become a good attorney. While talking about her marriage to Kanye West, Kim was much calmer compared to the last episode. She spoke with Kris about how she wants a partner for life as she longs for 'total happiness'. Kim filed for divorce in February this year. She said she could not handle her husband moving from state to state after turning 40. Kim also revealed what she wants in her partner and said she now wants someone she could work out with or have the same interest in shows. Kim further said she has everything anybody could ever want, and all she longs for is sharing little moments with her partner.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale makes Kris Jenner sad

In an interview with USA Today, Kris Jenner revealed how the show finale made her extremely sad. Kris addressed KUWTK as the most beautiful chapter of her life and said working with her family is like a blessing to her. She further said she could not believe the show is over and it makes her immensely sad.

What's new for the Kardashian-Jenner family

The Kardashian-Jenner family are not willing to stay away from the screen for long. The family has another show lined up with Hulu, for which they would start shooting soon. Kim, earlier in a tweet, teased another show and wrote how they are not going to stay away from their audience.

