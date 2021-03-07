'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Last Season Release Date, Posters & Other Details

Hollywood's beloved reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, aka KUTWK, will be airing their last season on March 18, 2021, for all their fans. The show's 20th season will showcase a final glimpse into the Kardashian family's lives. Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired on television for 14 years. The show focuses on the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family and grew a large fan base.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians' last season's sneak peek:

The show has been airing on E! since 2007. On September 9, 2020, Kim Kardashian announced the decision of the finale season. In the Keeping Up With The Kardashians promo video for their last season shared on January 28, 2021, the family members including Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian can be seen crying as they reminisced on their happy memories while filming the show.

What to expect from Keeping Up With The Kardashians last season?

In the promo video, Khloe Kardashian can be seen talking to her ex-fiancee and basketball player, Tristan Thompson, about having another child. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, who were engaged previously, have a baby girl together, True Thompson. Tristan and Khloe's relationship ended after he was caught cheating on her with Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Kim Kardashian can also be heard talking about the eldest Kardashian daughter, Kourtney about sleeping with her ex-husband Scott Disick. In the video, Kim refers to Kourtney and Scott lying next to each other, napping on their couch. Their step-sister Kendall Jenner speaks about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick being made for each other. She shared her views saying, the two are "supposed to be together". Kourtney and Scott have three children together, Mason, Penelope and Reign. The two were in a relationship for nine years, from 2006-2015 but never got married.

Kardashian family's only brother, Rob Kardashian can also be seen in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians promo. Rob Kardashian was a part of Keeping Up With The Kardashians' initial seasons. Later, Rob started making rare appearances on the show. In the 2020's season, his presence on the show started increasing.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan spoke about her thoughts on the final season of the show. She said that she was glad that the family got the opportunity to share their lives with the world. She also said that they made tons of memories during the filming.

In an emotional ending, Kim Kardashian spoke about Keeping Up With The Kardashians last season. She broke down as she expressed her appreciation towards all the viewers of the show. At the end of the promo, momager Kris Jenner speaks to the camera about their decision of ending the show. She questions saying, "Did we make the right decision?"

The final season's last few episodes will highlight the controversial divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, according to Page Six. The couple is splitting up after a long marriage of seven years. They have four children together, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians last season release date is March 18, 2021. On March 3, 2021, E! Entertainment announced a special premiere for fans with a drive-in experience of the final season of the show on March 13, 2021. The show will be available to stream on Hulu.

