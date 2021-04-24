Kehlani Comes Out As Gay, Shares How Her Family Reacted To The Declaration

Kehlani has come out in open about her sexuality. Kehlani spoke about her sexuality in a video posted on a popular video-sharing platform. Kehlani’s declaration comes on the heels of their night out with fellow singers Lizzo and SZA in West Hollywood. The Good Life singer now identifies as non-binary and chooses to be addressed by she/they pronouns.

Kehlani comes out as gay after night out with SZA and Lizzo

Kehlani has proudly declared her sexuality through the means of a video. As mentioned earlier, the Good Life singer posted a video online. In the video, Kehlani is saying, “I am gay gay gay gay gay”. Kehlani shared this video just a day after she was spotted with fellow singers Lizzo and SZA.

In the video, Kehlani explained the reason she spoke about her sexuality. She said that someone brought it up during a recent Instagram live. During the Live session, some fans asked her “What’s new?” and the singer responded by saying, “I finally know I’m lesbian”. In the video Kehlani also shared her disappointment over her talking about her sexuality with her friends and family.

The Good Life singer said that she wanted to have a meaningful conversation with her family and friends about her sexuality and her plans to come to the world. But they responded to her coming out with a “we know!”. Kehlani expected more of a surprised reaction from her closed ones. She joked about how she wanted them to “fall on the floor” and gasp over the revelation. As stated earlier, Kehlani now identifies herself as non-binary and has chosen to be addressed with the pronouns she/they. Watch Kehlani’s video below.

kehlani confirming that she’s a lesbian brings me comfort ðŸ’› pic.twitter.com/pSPzWOjOFj — princess • sarcasm (@trulyasapphic) April 22, 2021

Kehlani’s video comes a day after she was spotted on an all-girls night out. According to Hollywood Life’s report, Kehlani, Lizzo, and SZA were spotted for a night out at West Hollywood’s famous restaurant, The Nice Guy. The trio stepped out of the restaurant all hand-in-hand. While SZA was the first one to step out, she was followed by Kehlani and Lizzo.

During the outing, all three songstresses were dressed in casuals. SZA was spotted in pink sweatpants and crop top and a bomber jacket. While Kehlani was dressed in a white T-shirt, cream coloured pants, white and blue trainers, and a blue jacket. Lizzo chose to don an oversized sweatshirt with black shorts, black boots, and a green bag. While stepping out, the trio did not forget to put on their masks and also maintained social distance from others.

Image Credit: Kehlani Instagram