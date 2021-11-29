Keira Knightley And Family Test Positive For COVID, Says 'feeling Pretty Rubbish'

Keira Knightley and her family recently contracted COVID and are currently in recovery. In a recent interview with The Telegraph's Stella magazine, the actor mentioned that she was feeling 'pretty rubbish' during the quarantine period. Known for her roles including Atonement, A Dangerous Method, Begin Again, Official Secrets and many more, the actor is well-known in the Hollywood film industry.

Speaking to the publication, the Anna Karenina actor mentioned that her two children, Edie, who is 6-years-old and Delilah, who is her youngest and is 2-years-old, are recovering must faster than she expected. She also mentioned that her husband James Righton is asymptomatic and was 'being very smug about it'.

Keira Knightley on work front

The actor will soon be seen in Silent Night, which is set on the eve of an environmental apocalypse during Christmas. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 3 and began filming only a month before the global pandemic took over the world. The actor mentioned in an interview with People that the team was filming scenes about shops running out of essentials like food, while the news was full of stories regarding people hoarding toilet paper and departmental stores having none.

The actor has also been roped in to take on the lead role in a film inspired by the 60s' killer Boston Strangler. The thriller drama will have the same name as the notorious killer and Keira Knightley will be seen stepping into the shoes of Loretta McLaughlin. The upcoming film will be helmed by Matt Ruskin and Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara will produce the film alongside filmmaker Ridley Scott and Kevin Walsh of Scott Free. The film will follow the murders of 13 women from various age groups, who were killed between 1961 and 1964. The much-feared killer terrorized the streets of Boston and was the subject of several films and murder-mystery novels. Knightley will play the role of a reporter in the film, who took it upon herself to uncover the true story behind the Boston Strangler, while challenging several sexist notions.

(Image: AP)