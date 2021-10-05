Keira Knightley To Headline 'Boston Strangler' Inspired By The 60s' Infamous Serial Killer

Inspired by the 60s' notorious killer Boston Strangler, Keira Knightley has been roped in to play the lead role in the upcoming thriller drama of the same name. The actor is known for her authentic acting and delivering successful movies in the indie genre as well as big-budgeted films like Pirates of the Caribbean. All set to star in the 20th Century Studios' forthcoming venture, netizens will get to witness the bravery of a young reporter who is dead set to uncover the horrors of a serial killer terrorizing women in the 60s.

Keira Knightley to headline Boston Strangler

According to a report from Deadline, the 36-year-old actor is roped in to essay the role of Loretta McLaughlin in the upcoming thriller drama titled Boston Strangler. Matt Ruskin, known for directing Crown Heights, is set to direct and write the 20th Century Studios' feature film. Veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott and Kevin Walsh of Scott Free is set to produce alongside Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara of LuckyChap Entertainment.

The movie is inspired by the murders of 11 women of several ages that took place between June 1962 and January 1964. The notorious serial killer Boston Strangler terrorized the streets of Boston and became a subject of various books and movies. His exact number of victims and identity was deemed as a controversial topic. The movie will follow the story of Loretta McLaughlin, who became the first reporter who challenged sexism to cover the true story of the serial killer.

Her efforts along with fellow reporter Jean Cole resulted in several women being aware of the dangers. Putting her life at risk, the reporter strived to uncover the corruption casting doubt on the true identity of the Boston Strangler. the film is set to start production in December as more cast members are yet to be announced.

More on Keira Knightley

Touted as one of the most prominent figures in modern Hollywood, the actor is known for her roles in period films. She shot to worldwide fame for playing the character Elizabeth Swann in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Some of her famous works include A Dangerous Method, Begin Again, Atonement, Official Secrets and more.

Image: AP